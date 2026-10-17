Hanzala reported to have hacked Mendi Safadi’s data and released 80 pages

ABNA24 - The Hanzala hacking group has claimed responsibility for hacking the data of Mendi Safadi, an Israeli lecturer, and publishing 80 pages of his conversations and contact information, adding that the material sheds light on political connections and behind-the-scenes efforts to secure Arab support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In its latest statement, the group said the material had been made publicly available on the Dropsite and DDoSecrets websites.

Safadi, whom Hanzala describes as a Druze figure linked to Mossad’s Arab Affairs Division and head of the Safadi Center, used the center’s activities promoting the Abraham Accords and engagement with Arab circles as a cover for advancing Mossad’s objectives.

According to Hanzala, the released communications indicate that Safadi maintained close ties with Netanyahu and served as a channel for securing support from Arab political and parliamentary circles.

The group also pointed to correspondence concerning Netanyahu’s efforts to gain Arab backing, amid his public criticism of Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, over outreach to Arab voters.Hanzala said the data also included information about funding for the Safadi Center and Safadi’s role in Israeli projects in Syria, including activities related to the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.The group further added that although Safadi supported Netanyahu in a confidential panel examining the October 7 events, he privately held the prime minister primarily responsible for the failure surrounding the attacks.

Hanzala said the published material represented only part of the data it had obtained and that it did not consider it necessary to release the entire collection.



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