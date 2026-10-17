Iran condemns Colombia’s move to open embassy in occupied al-Quds

ABNA24 - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the Colombian government’s move to open its embassy in occupied al-Quds, describing it as contrary to the UN Charter, fundamental principles of international law, and Colombia’s international legal obligations

.In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry stressed that al-Quds is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory and that all states are obligated under international law to refrain from actions that could amount to recognizing the Israeli regime’s occupation.

It further said the Colombian ruling establishment’s alignment with the occupying and genocidal regime and its legitimization of the occupation contradict the ideals of independence and justice that have shaped significant parts of the struggles of the peoples of Colombia and Latin America.

The ministry added that the decision violates the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and called on the Colombian government to accept responsibility for the consequences of an unethical decision contrary to international law.



/129