Statement of Yemen’s Armed Forces: Strikes on Aramco facilities and King Khalid International Airport

ABNA24 - In response to the brutal Saudi aggression against the capital, Sanaa, and the liberated governorates, and as part of deterrence operations against the Saudi aggressor—who targeted our country and people during the escalation period with 2,281 airstrikes and missiles, committing numerous crimes through them and in implementation of what the Armed Forces pledged in their warnings to the criminal Saudi enemy,-- the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a high-quality military operation targeting Aramco in Dhahran, in the Eastern Province, King Khalid International Airport, and the Aramco refinery in Riyadh.



This was carried out using a large number of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. The strikes were precise, by the grace of God, and caused destruction and fires at the targeted sites.



The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that their operations toward Saudi depths will continue in the coming days, targeting Saudi enemy airports and oil facilities, and their consequences will be severe for the enemy, by the permission and power of God.



Accordingly, the Yemeni Armed Forces warn all international shipping companies, as well as civilians and workers at those airports and companies, to stay away from them and evacuate them immediately, as they have become legitimate targets for our Armed Forces.



We will continue to impose the equation of siege for siege and escalation for escalation, and to target the Saudi enemy’s military build-ups, until the aggression stops and the siege on our dear country is ended.



Sanaa,

3 Jumada al-Awwal 1448 AH

October 14, 2026



Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces



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