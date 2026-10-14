Footage shows drone strikes on Saudi-backed forces on several fronts

ABNA24 - The military media affiliated with Sanaa forces released photos and footage showing Rajum drone strikes targeting Saudi-backed forces and military vehicles on several fronts.

صور | مشاهد استهداف القوات المسلحة اليمنية لتحشيدات وآليات تابعة للعدو السعودي بطائرات رجوم المسيرة في عدد من الجبهات – 13 أكتوبر 2026م https://t.co/CdiViEpfrQ — الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) October 13, 2026

The footage shows Rajum drones tracking and striking military vehicles and armored equipment in mountainous and desert terrain. Several vehicles were destroyed or set ablaze, while strikes also hit gatherings of Saudi-backed forces.

مشاهد استهداف القوات المسلحة اليمنية لتحشيدات وآليات تابعة للعدو السعودي بطائرات رجوم المسيرة في عدد من الجبهات – 13 أكتوبر 2026م https://t.co/ummYSvUVA7 — الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) October 13, 2026

The footage highlights the drones’ reconnaissance and targeting capabilities, including their ability to maneuver, carry explosive payloads and strike fortified and concealed positions.



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