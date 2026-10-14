Reports of widespread defections emerge among Saudi-backed forces in Taiz

ABNA24 - Taiz is witnessing significant military and political developments amid reports of widespread defections among Saudi-backed forces in the city.

According to sources, members of these forces have begun taking steps to coordinate with local authorities affiliated with the Sanaa-based government to benefit from the general amnesty and return home.

The sources said the move was aimed at preventing further bloodshed, putting the national interest first, and rejecting the continued involvement of the province in conflicts that do not serve the aspirations of its people or help achieve security and stability.



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