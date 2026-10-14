Sanders: Trump is most dangerous president in US history, disregarding Constitution and rule of law

ABNA24 - The independent senator from the US state of Vermont has strongly criticized Donald Trump and his administration’s policies, accusing the US president of disregarding the Constitution and the rule of law. He called for an end to Republican control of the Senate to counter Trump’s policies.

According to Pars Today, citing IRNA, Bernie Sanders, the senior US senator from Vermont, described Donald Trump as the most dangerous president in US history, saying he neither respects the Constitution nor adheres to the rule of law. Sanders described Trump as a pathological liar and a narcissist, and called his administration the most corrupt in modern US history.

The senator added that Trump’s policies are intended to serve the interests of the country’s wealthiest people while imposing hardship on working-class families from Maine to other parts of the United States. He stressed that if citizens agreed with this assessment, they should not allow Republicans to retain control of the US Senate.



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