Ansaullah of Yemen says it shot down Saudi Wing Loong II drone over Saada

ABNA24 - Yemeni Army has said that its air defense units have intercepted and shot down a Saudi Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in the airspace over the country’s northwestern Saada province.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Tuesday morning that the Yemeni Armed Forces detected and targeted an armed Wing Loong II reconnaissance drone belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF), using an appropriate weapon.

The development came shortly after the Yemeni army successfully targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in a new ballistic missile strike.

Saree said in a separate statement that the operation achieved a direct and accurate strike on the airport.

He renewed a stern warning to international airlines, aviation experts, personnel, workers and travelers worldwide, advising them not to fly to Saudi airports, which he described as unsafe, according to Press TV.

The warning specifically excludes the airports and airspace associated with the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.



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