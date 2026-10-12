Seven-year-old Palestinian child martyred in Israeli gunfire in northern Gaza

ABNA24 - A Palestinian child was martyred and other citizens sustained injuries in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

According to media sources, seven-year-old Jihad al-Ghandour was killed by Israeli gunfire near al-Hoja Street in Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza.

In southern Gaza, six civilians were injured by Israeli gunfire in separate areas of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, two other people were wounded when Israeli tanks opened fire towards tents sheltering displaced families near ash-Shuja’iya junction, east of Gaza City.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza today.

Yesterday, seven people were killed and several others, including a pregnant woman, were wounded in attacks in different areas of Gaza, while another citizen was pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in a previous strike.



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