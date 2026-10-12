Israeli forces expand control over ash-Shuja’iya as hundreds of Palestinians flee

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army expanded its control on Sunday over what remained of ash-Shuja’iya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

According to media sources, Israeli forces moved the yellow concrete blocks dozens of meters westward, effectively bringing the entire neighborhood under Israeli military control.

Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to flee after their homes fell within the newly marked Yellow Line.

The outskirts of ash-Shuja’iya have witnessed shelling and the demolition of buildings over the past few days.

According to Gaza’s civil defense service, hundreds of Palestinians have been displaced from the area since Friday.

These developments in ash-Shuja’iya come one year after the October 2025 ceasefire agreement went into effect, amid persistent Israeli violations and diminishing hopes for improved living conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli restrictions on the entry of aid and essential supplies continue to prevent any improvement in living conditions for residents.

The humanitarian crisis is reflected in the daily struggles of Palestinian families trying to secure the bare minimum of food, amid mounting needs and growing poverty and displacement.

In Khan Yunis, 35-year-old mother of eight Nihaya al-Masri, who supports her family alongside a husband suffering from leg injuries, offers a stark example of the hardships faced by Gazan families.

Al-Masri spends about six hours each day waiting in line at a charitable kitchen to receive limited portions of rice, lentils, and a small amount of chicken, providing her family with their only meal of the day.

She says the charitable kitchen is her family’s sole source of food, stressing that without the assistance it provides, neither she nor her children would have anything to eat.



/129