Iraqi resistance leader condemns US sanctions against the International Criminal Court

ABNA24 - Abu Ala al-Walai says America’s move against the International Criminal Court proves that, in US logic, power takes precedence over law and interests over justice

The secretary-general of Iraq’s Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Abu Ala al-Walai, has sharply criticized US sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), describing the measure as a blatant assault on the international body and yet another sign of Washington’s disregard for international law and norms.

In a message reported by the International Service of the Hawzah News Agency, al-Walai said the sanctions expose the contradiction between America’s actions and its claims of supporting justice and the rule of law.

He stated that Washington’s policies once again demonstrate that these concepts are, in practice, subservient to US interests and hegemonic considerations.

Emphasizing the consequences of such an approach for the international order, the Iraqi resistance leader noted that America’s practical message to the world is the primacy of power over law, interests over justice, and the subordination of moral values to a system that Washington claims to lead.

Al-Walai also questioned whether any trust can be placed in US policies, asking how peaceful coexistence can be possible with a country that relies on power and bullying, ignores the rights of others, and fails to adhere to the most basic moral and legal standards.

He described the US sanctions as a clear infringement on the ICC’s standing and another indication of Washington’s indifference to international rules and conventions.

The Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada secretary-general stressed that such conduct undermines the credibility of the international system and exposes the double standards at the heart of US foreign policy.



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