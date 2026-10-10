Extremist Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Olive Harvesters Across Nablus, Set Vehicle Ablaze

ABNA24 - Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian farmers harvesting olives in several villages and towns across the Nablus governorate in the northern occupied West Bank on Friday, setting a vehicle on fire in the village of Tell, southwest of Nablus, while Israeli occupation forces prevented landowners from accessing their fields and harvesting their crops.

Local and security sources reported that settlers targeted Palestinian olive pickers in the villages of Tell, Jamma’in, Qusra, Beita and Osarin, south of Nablus; Sebastia and Beit Imrin, northwest of the city; and Beit Furik and Beit Dajan, east of Nablus.

The sources said the settlers also set fire to a vehicle belonging to Palestinian resident Hamza Ahmad Asaad Yamin from the village of Tell, completely burning it.

In Qusra, Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades, sparking fires on agricultural land while preventing Palestinian landowners from harvesting their olives.

The attacks come amid escalating Jewish settler violence against Palestinian farmers as the annual olive harvest season begins. The harvest provides an essential source of income for thousands of Palestinian families, many of whom depend on their olive groves for their livelihoods.

The latest attacks have heightened concerns over further attacks targeting Palestinian farmers, their agricultural lands and their property across the occupied West Bank.



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