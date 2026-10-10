Millions Rally in Sanaa in Support of Palestine, Pledge Mobilization Against Saudi Escalation

ABNA24 - Millions of Yemenis gathered on Friday at Al-Sumoud Square in the capital, Sanaa, and in public squares and gathering sites across the free provinces, declaring a state of mobilization and readiness to confront a Saudi escalation.

They also categorically rejected the ongoing Saudi allegations against the Yemeni people concerning attacks on Islamic holy sites.

The mass rallies, held under the slogan “Steadfast with Palestine and Mobilization Against Saudi Aggression, Blockade and Falsehoods,” reaffirmed the Yemeni people’s stated commitment to breaking the blockade, ending unjust Saudi aggression, and liberating every inch of the country from forces the report characterized as extremist and mercenary.

The crowds expressed pride in the Yemeni armed forces’ achievements in striking targets deep inside enemy territory, disrupting air traffic at its airports, and inflicting losses on Saudi forces had been deployed inside Yemen to kill civilians, women and children.

They also condemned continued Saudi airstrikes on cities and civilian sites in Sanaa and other Yemeni provinces. Marking the third anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, participants described October 7 as a historic milestone that exposed those who had colluded with or aligned themselves with Western powers and participated in US-Israeli plans for the region.

Participants also accused some Arab leaders who advocate Arab unity of abandoning their religion and the causes of the region’s peoples to appease their counterparts in Washington and “Tel Aviv”.

In response to Saudi allegations and falsehoods, the crowds declared that the Yemeni people, whom they described as a people of faith and wisdom, would not be swayed by statements circulated by Saudi Arabia and its supporters.

They pledged to defend Mecca and Medina with their lives and to cleanse the two holy cities of what they described as offenses committed by Saudi Arabia through allowing Zionists and outsiders access to them.

The participants considered any attack on or targeting of Islamic holy sites an attack on the Yemeni people, who have consistently supported the just causes and holy sites of the region’s peoples.

The rallies said the world had witnessed Yemen’s consistent stance and its prominent role in supporting Gaza and Palestine.

The crowds said their turnout was intended to demonstrate to their adversaries, their allies and the international community that Yemenis would continue general mobilization and pursue an existential battle until the Yemeni people achieved their aspirations for sovereignty over all their territory and recovered rights and resources they said had been plundered by their adversaries and their allies.

The rallies also declared their support for the armed forces, pledging to stand alongside them and provide hundreds of thousands of fighters, as well as money and equipment, to continue pushing back Saudi forces and removing them from occupied provinces and areas.

Participants said the crimes they attributed to Saudi Arabia, which is accused of aligning with Israeli occupation and killing children and women, would not be erased by the passage of time.

They said these actions would only strengthen the Yemeni people’s commitment to their stated cause and resolve to continue standing firm against Saudi Arabia until victory.

The crowds called on the Muslim world to adopt a clear position toward Saudi-Israeli schemes to exploit allegations and insults against Islamic holy sites.

They renewed their pledge to Gaza, Palestine and Islamic holy sites to continue on the path of jihad and support, regardless of the consequences and sacrifices.



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