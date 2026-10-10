Yemen’s Sanaa Forces Say They Repelled Saudi-Backed Advance Toward Bab al-Mandab

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Sanaa-based armed forces declared on Friday they had repelled and pushed back Saudi-backed armed reinforcements for the second time within hours after they attempted to advance from Lahj toward the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

In a statement, armed forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie affirmed that the troops had thwarted the advance, adding that the Saudi forces had made no progress.

The spokesman added that the reinforcements were targeted with a large number of ballistic missiles, artillery fire and heavy weapons. He noted that more than 22 armored vehicles had been destroyed and dozens of personnel, including several commanders, had been killed or wounded.

He also reported that more than 30 ambulances had arrived in Aden carrying casualties from the Saudi forces’ reinforcements.



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