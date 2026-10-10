Israeli Bombing Damages 117 Homes Housing 819 People in Gaza’s Al-Sabra Neighborhood

ABNa24 - The Civil Defense in Gaza announced, on Friday, that 117 apartments inhabited by 819 citizens were damaged as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential block in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said that the field survey showed that 12 apartments were completely destroyed, 41 apartments were severely damaged and uninhabitable, and 64 apartments sustained partial damage.

He explained that residents are facing difficult humanitarian conditions after losing their belongings, especially children, women, and the elderly.



/129