IRGC warns vessels against violating designated routes in Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has renewed its warning to vessels defying the shipping guidelines and attempting to pass through a restricted zone south of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a message posted on its social media account on Friday, the IRGC Navy stated that any vessel traversing an unauthorized route in the strait will be pursued throughout the region and will be punished.

The social media post followed the navy’s announcement of an explosion on an LPG vessel while it was attempting to transit the unauthorized route on Friday morning.

The IRGC has accused the US military of escalating maritime tensions by deceiving shipping and insurance companies and forcing them to sail without coordination with the Persian Gulf Strait Authority.