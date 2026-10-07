Al-Zahraa Center Provides Advanced Laboratory Services to Support Food Safety Research

ABNA24 - Al-Zahraa Center for Medical and Pharmaceutical Science Research at Al-Zahraa (peace be upon her) University for Women, affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, continues to provide laboratory and research services to researchers, utilizing modern scientific equipment and technologies that enable specialized tests and analyses based on precise scientific standards.

In a statement obtained by the official website, the Center said: "Al-Zahraa Center for Medical and Pharmaceutical Science Research at Al-Zahraa (peace be upon her) University for Women, affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, continues to offer its laboratory and research services to researchers, taking advantage of modern scientific instruments and technologies that allow the performance of specialized examinations and analyses according to rigorous scientific principles."

The Center explained that "its staff conducted laboratory tests as part of a comparative study to detect heavy metals in the edible parts of slaughtered local and imported calves, aiming to determine the concentrations of several mineral elements and compare their levels across samples."

It added that "these tests fall under applied research carried out by the Center in the field of food safety, given the scientific data and information they provide that can contribute to supporting studies related to meat quality and safety."

Furthermore, it noted that "the Center is keen to make its laboratory and technical capabilities available to researchers, assisting them in completing specialized research and studies according to accurate scientific methodologies, while leveraging modern technologies to conduct laboratory analyses and examinations."

This initiative comes as part of the efforts of the Al-Zahraa Center for Medical and Pharmaceutical Science Research at Al-Zahraa (peace be upon her) University for Women, affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, to support applied scientific research and foster an advanced research environment that serves scholars and advances studies linked to health and food safety.



/129