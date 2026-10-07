Bayn Al-Haramayn Department completes washing and carpeting of covered areas designated for visitor rest

ABNA24 - Staff from the "Between the Two Holy Shrines" Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have completed the washing and carpeting of the covered areas designated for visitors' rest.

The work involved thoroughly washing the floors and cleaning the covered structures, followed by laying down carpets. These measures are part of preparations to provide a comfortable and suitable environment for visitors visiting the shrines of Imam Al-Hussayn and his brother, Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

These efforts are part of the department's routine plan to maintain the cleanliness and readiness of the facilities dedicated to serving visitors.



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