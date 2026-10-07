Extension of the Submission Deadline for the "Spirit of Prophethood" Festival Research Competition

ABNA24 - The Al-Kafeel Women's Religious Schools Division—affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine—has announced an extension to the submission deadline for research papers participating in the competition for the 9th "Spirit of Prophethood" International Cultural Festival.

The Division has set November 1, 2026, as the final deadline for submissions, which must be made exclusively via the dedicated digital platform for researchers.

The competition is part of the festival's activities, held under the theme "Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her): The Confluence of the Two Lights—Prophethood and Imamate" and titled "Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her): The Right Path to a Dignified Life."

Participation involves creating an account on the platform, completing the information form electronically, and uploading the research paper file in Word format.



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