22-Year-Old Palestinian Shot Dead by Israeli Forces Buried in Syria’s Quneitra

ABNA24 - Syrian citizens in the Quneitra governorate laid 22-year-old Palestinian Mohamed ad-Dabbour to rest on Monday evening, a day after he was shot and killed by Israeli forces.

Dabbour’s body was handed over to the Syrian Red Crescent in coordination with the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), which received it from Israeli forces stationed near the village of al-Hamidiyah in the Quneitra countryside.

The body was transferred to Al-Golan Hospital in the city of Quneitra before being handed over to his family in the town of Jabah.

Dozens of residents took part in the funeral procession amid an atmosphere of grief and anger before he was laid to rest in the town’s cemetery.

Dabbour was martyred on the evening of Sunday, October 4, after Israeli soldiers opened fire at him near a military site established by the Israeli occupation army in the area.

According to the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Dabbour was unarmed and was carrying only a cellphone and some money.



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