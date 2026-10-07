Holy Alawi Shrine Launches Hindi Edition of Its Official News Website

ABNA24 - As part of efforts to expand its media services and extend its international outreach, the Holy Alawi Shrine has formally inaugurated the Hindi edition of its news and information portal.

This Hindi-language website has been launched to make it easier for Hindi speakers, and others interested in the language, to access the Shrine’s news, announcements, cultural activities, pilgrim services, and educational content.

The launch marks a step toward developing the multilingual section of the Holy Alawi Shrine’s information portal. It also creates greater opportunities for Hindi-speaking audiences to become acquainted with the exalted personality of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him), and his invaluable conduct and teachings.

In addition to news, events, and activities of the Holy Alawi Shrine, the portal offers the latest exclusive productions introducing the stature and character of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him), along with related Islamic teachings.

The initiative also aims to strengthen international media relations, broaden global audiences’ access to the official information and news of the Holy Alawi Shrine, and respond more effectively to their informational needs.



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