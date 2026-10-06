Hezbollah Official: Resistance Is a National Necessity to Defend Lebanon

ABNA24 - The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council stressed that resistance is a national and necessary choice for defending Lebanese territory against the Israeli enemy’s ambitions, adding that the movement is firmly committed to continuing along this path.

Sheikh Ali Damoush made the remarks at a ceremony for Hezbollah’s young scouts in Beirut. Referring to the current sensitive circumstances, he said, “Today, we once again emphasize our steadfastness on the path of resistance and our commitment to it as a national option.”

Damoush added, “Amid the occupiers’ aggression, the enemy’s ambitions toward our country’s territory, and the government’s inability to fulfill its responsibilities, our people have no option left but to defend their land.”

The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council said that the main issue today is liberating southern Lebanon from the presence of the occupiers and enabling residents to return to their homes. “Our first priority is the people, and we will spare no effort in serving this steadfast nation,” he stressed.

Referring to the enemy’s military activities, he further said, “If the enemy manages to reoccupy some villages and towns, this in no way means that its project has achieved victory. Under such circumstances, resistance becomes more than ever a national necessity for reclaiming the land.”



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