Analysis; From Strait of Hormuz to ballot box: Trump’s efforts to influence November 2026 elections

ABNA24 - Ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections, Donald Trump has focused his efforts on bold and sweeping financial promises aimed at winning over working-class Americans and senior citizens and securing their votes for Republicans.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Trump has repeatedly spoken of a $5,000 “Trump Dividend” for every adult American citizen, making it conditional on Republicans winning control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The pledge, which Trump says would be funded through tariff revenues and “unprecedented economic success,” has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans. Opponents have described the proposal as an “open bribe” to voters, while economists have warned that such a payment could add more than $1 trillion to the national debt and further fuel inflation at a time when prices are already rising.

Alongside this sweeping promise, Trump has announced plans to send checks worth nearly $100 to more than 20 million seniors covered by Medicare. He says the payments will be funded through the “Medicare Improvement Fund” and are intended to help cover premiums for Part B. Although the amount may appear modest, in Republican campaign messaging it is being presented as a sign of “Trump’s commitment to seniors” and his pledge to “put money back in people’s pockets.” Critics, however, point out that the standard Medicare premium in 2026 is around $202 a month, meaning the $90 payment would cover less than half the cost of a single month. This discrepancy between campaign messaging and reality has itself become a factor in deepening public distrust of Trump’s economic promises.

But what casts an even darker shadow over these financial promises is the fallout from the war with Iran, which, after seven months, has become one of the central issues in election campaigns. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions to energy flows have driven U.S. gasoline and diesel prices to unprecedented levels, with the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline reaching around $4.48, compared with about $3.13 last year. The price of a gallon of diesel has also surpassed $6. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of emergency over fuel shortages and a surge in diesel prices. These higher costs have not only placed pressure on American households but have disproportionately affected the Republican voter base in rural and suburban areas, where dependence on cars and fuel-intensive industries such as agriculture and transportation is much higher.

Polls show that this economic pressure is rapidly turning into an electoral crisis for Republicans. The Cook Political Report has predicted that a Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives is “almost certain,” while their chances of capturing the Senate also appear “very realistic.” Reports indicate that even states such as Texas, Iowa and Ohio, which Trump won by significant margins in the 2024 election, are now being classified as “toss-ups” or “close races.”

Under these circumstances, many Republican candidates in competitive states are seeking to distance themselves from Trump and the war with Iran. Mike Rogers, the Republican Senate candidate in Michigan, says in his campaign ads: “The war with Iran must end, and it must end quickly. When that happens, energy costs will fall, but Michigan families can’t wait.” Such positions indicate that Republicans recognize that the war and inflation have become major vulnerabilities for them against Democrats. However, these efforts have yielded little at the legislative level: only five Republican senators have voted to limit Trump’s war powers, while the party majority continues to support the ongoing operations.

Laura Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, has acknowledged in an interview that the war with Iran “could blow up Trump’s chances in these midterm elections.” At the same time, she argued that even losing Congress “would be worth it” if the goal is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. These remarks highlight a strategic contradiction within the Republican campaign: on the one hand, Republicans want to portray the war as a necessary security measure, while on the other, they cannot deny that the conflict has raised the cost of living for voters and has become the Democrats’ most important campaign lever.

Democrats are systematically taking advantage of this environment. Their campaign advertising is increasingly focused on the connection between the war, gasoline prices and the cost-of-living crisis. Reports show that while Republicans produced 87 percent of the ads mentioning gasoline prices during the 2024 election cycle, Democrats are responsible for two-thirds of such ads in the current cycle, using them to portray Republicans as responsible for rising prices. In states such as Iowa and Ohio, Democrats are highlighting increases in fertilizer prices and agricultural costs as consequences of the war, while in Texas and North Carolina, they are linking higher gasoline prices to Republican candidates.

Ultimately, what makes the picture surrounding these elections even more complicated is the fact that Trump’s financial promises have themselves become a source of intra-party divisions. These disagreements show that Trump’s promises of massive payouts, rather than creating unity within Republican ranks, have opened up new rifts within the party.

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, Trump appears to be facing a strategic dilemma: on the one hand, his sweeping financial promises are an attempt to buy time and appease voters who are exhausted by inflation and the costs of the war; on the other hand, the same war and its economic consequences have become the Democrats’ most important weapon. Polls and election analyses indicate that a wave of public dissatisfaction with the war and the economy has significantly increased the likelihood of Democratic victories in both chambers of Congress, leaving Republicans on the defensive. Under these circumstances, Trump’s financial promises appear less like a strategy for victory than an attempt to contain the freefall in his party’s popularity—a crisis for which he himself is more responsible than anyone else.



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