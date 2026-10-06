Video: Punishment for taking prayer lightly in words of AhlulBayt

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the words of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), prayer holds a station beyond that of a daily act of worship; Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.) considered it a repeller of Satan's temptations and whisperings, and Imam Sadiq (a.s.) regards taking prayer lightly as a cause of deprivation from intercession. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) does not consider such a person as one of his own. Imam al-Mahdi (a.s.) also considered prayer among the factors that most humiliate Satan.