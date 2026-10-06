Ansarullah Forces Launch Three Large-Scale Operations Against Vital Targets in Saudi Arabia

ABNA24 - Yemeni forces announced on Monday that they executed three qualitative large-scale military operations targeting headquarters and vital facilities inside Saudi Arabia using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.

In a statement, military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sarie said that the operations came in response to Saudi airstrikes that reached 1,576 raids during the past hours on Sana’a, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Hajjah, Saada, and Ma’rib.

He explained that the operations targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh and the Aramco refinery in Rabigh, in addition to Abha Airport, Khamis Mushait Air Base, Aakifa Camp in Asir, and targets in Najran and Jizan.

Sarie issued a warning to international airlines against using Saudi airspace, considering it an “operations” zone, with the exception of the airspace over Mecca and Medina, confirming readiness for any future escalation.



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