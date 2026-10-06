Yemeni Forces Warn International Airlines Over Use of Saudi Airspace

ABNA24 - Sana’a forces confirmed that they disclaim responsibility for the consequences of international airlines ignoring their warnings against continuing to use Saudi airspace, which is considered a military operations zone, with the exception of the airspace over Mecca and Medina.

This came in a statement by military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sarie on Monday evening at 11:10 PM, in which he announced the execution of three large-scale operations with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones targeting King Khalid Airport in Riyadh and the Aramco refinery in Rabigh, in addition to Abha Airport, Khamis Mushait Air Base, Aakifa Camp in Asir, and targets in Najran and Jizan.

He also explained that the operations came in response to Saudi air and missile strikes that targeted Sanaa, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Hajjah, Saada, and Marib during the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of airstrikes has reached 1,576 since the start of the latest escalation, according to the statement.



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