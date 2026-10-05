Gaza Healthcare System Nears Collapse Amid Severe Medical Supply Shortages

ABNA24 - Nearly a year after a ceasefire agreement took effect, Gaza’s healthcare system remains on the brink of collapse due to severe, ongoing restrictions on incoming medical supplies, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Zaher al-Wahidi, director of the ministry’s information office, warned on Sunday that hospitals are functioning under a state of continuous depletion, forced to make do with whatever limited supplies are on hand rather than following standard treatment protocols.

The supply shortage has severely hit critical medical sectors across the territory. Official figures show deficits of 56 percent in maternal and child health medications, 55 percent in primary healthcare drugs, and 46 percent in kidney disease and dialysis treatments.

Critical shortages also affect essential surgical supplies, with a 39-percent deficit in general surgical items and a 47-percent deficit in orthopedic equipment, alongside severe shortages of basic laboratory testing materials, including those needed for complete blood counts.

Health officials also warn that missing even a single medication or component can paralyze an entire treatment chain.

With medical teams working under extreme pressure, the lack of such vital items directly undermines doctors’ ability to perform life-saving surgeries, routine diagnoses, and daily care for tens of thousands of patients.



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