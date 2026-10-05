Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Upgrades Fire Safety Systems to Enhance Visitor Protection (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Maintenance and Engineering Construction Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted maintenance work on the fire suppression system of the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The head of the automatic fire extinguishing unit in the department, Engineer Mustafa Al-Husseini, said, "The unit's staff conducted maintenance work on the automatic fire extinguishing system in the external porticos of the holy courtyard and its guest kitchen to ensure full coverage of the building and protect visitors from any emergencies during their visit to the holy shrine to perform the ziyarat rituals."

He added that "the work included inspecting the water pressure of the system, maintaining it, performing the necessary treatment for the hose reel cabinets, and carefully maintaining them, in addition to ensuring the proper functioning of their valves to guaranty their operational readiness with quality and efficiency."

These actions are part of the department's plan, which aims to enhance public safety measures and fully maintain its security and service systems.



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