Saudi Airstrikes Damage Al-Sabeen Maternal and Child Hospital in Sanaa

ABNA24 - “Al-Masirah” TV channel aired initial footage on Saturday evening showing extensive damage to Al-Sabeen Maternal and Child Hospital as a result of Saudi airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, earlier in the day.

A total of 26 airstrikes were reported, including strikes in the Al-Sabeen area that resulted in damage to the facility.

Earlier, the Health Ministry in Sanaa strongly condemned the Saudi airstrikes conducted near Al-Sabeen Hospital.

In an official statement, the ministry said that the strikes occurred during peak hours near the facility, causing severe damage to the hospital’s infrastructure, internal wards, and medical equipment.

The statement added that the attacks caused injuries and widespread panic among patients and visitors. The ministry stated that targeting hospitals and healthcare facilities constitutes a blatant violation of international and humanitarian law, arguing that it demonstrates an insistence on depriving the Yemeni people of basic access to safe healthcare.

The ministry described the attack as part of a Saudi regime policy aimed at the destruction of the Yemeni people, and called on the international community and human rights organizations to assume their legal and moral responsibilities by taking concrete action to stop ongoing violations against civilians and health infrastructure.



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