Al-Abbas Shrine Strengthens Cleaning, Shoe Storage and Water Services for Visitors (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine intensified the services provided to visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) this Friday.

These services included washing and cleaning the Al-Kaff Basement within the holy shrine, as well as maintaining areas designated for visitors, thereby helping to preserve the site's cleanliness and ensure a suitable environment for them.

The department also bolstered the operations of the shoe-storage counters (*Kashwaniyat*); staff from the department's dedicated unit were deployed to stations at the entrances of the holy shrine's courtyard to receive visitors' personal belongings, store them securely, and return them to their owners through an organized system.

Additionally, the Water Supply Unit supplies the department’s service station with chilled drinking water for distribution to visitors, helping to meet their needs as they arrive to perform their Ziyarat.

These activities are part of the ongoing service tasks carried out by the department's staff—both inside and outside the holy shrine—to maintain cleanliness and cater to the needs of the visitors.



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