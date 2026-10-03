Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Expands Religious Guidance Services for Friday Visitors (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Religious Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine stepped up its religious and guidance services for visitors visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) this Friday.

Sheikh Adel al-Wakeel, the department's deputy head, stated: "The department provides religious and guidance services to visitors through stations distributed across the Holy Courtyard, helping to answer their inquiries and clarify religious rulings."

He added: "Operations continue around the clock—from Thursday through Saturday—to ensure uninterrupted service for visitors arriving at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them)."

These services are part of the ongoing guidance programs implemented by the Religious Affairs Department to serve visitors and enhance their religious awareness.



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