Yemeni President Mahdi al-Mashat congratulates Iraq on final expulsion of all US occupation troops

ABNA24 - The President of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, Mahdi Al-Mashat, congratulated the Iraqi leadership, government and people, as well as its resistance and religious authorities on the expulsion of the American occupier from Iraq.

In a congratulatory cable, President Al-Mashat said that the Iraq’s achievement comes after two decades of invasion, occupation and domination.

He added, “Iraq’s historic step reflects its people’s resilience, resistance and sacrifices for sovereignty and independence.”

President Al-Mashat honored the sacrifices of the Iraqi people and paid tribute to their martyrs, wounded and fighters.

He called on regional peoples to end disguised foreign military occupation, warning against attempts to maintain it through military and security agreements or other “misleading” pretexts.



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