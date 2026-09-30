Ansarullah Says Saudi Military ScanEagle Drone Downed Over Yemen’s Saada Province

Ansarullah has reported the downing of a Saudi military ScanEagle surveillance drone over Saada Province, saying the Boeing-manufactured aircraft is worth $11.25 million.

Back on Sep. 28, Saudi warplanes conducted airstrikes on several provinces across Yemen, targeting a school and residential villages.

Yemen’s Saba News Agency was quoted as reporting by Press on Monday that Saudi fighter jets targeted a-Rawdah School in al-Ta'iziyah District, northwest of Ta’izz, for the third time, destroying what remained of it.

Four missiles fired by the Saudi forces also hit areas east of Yemen’s northern city of Sa’ada.



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