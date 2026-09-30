Imam Hussain Shrine Continues Autism Treatment and Rehabilitation Center Project in Maysan

ABNA24 - The Strategic Projects Department at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine has announced the continuation of work on the treatment and rehabilitation center project for children with autism spectrum disorder in Maysan Governorate.

Speaking to the (Official Website), Project Manager Engineer Ali Abdul Mahdi Abdul Latif stated that the Strategic Projects Department at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine announced the ongoing work on the center for treating and rehabilitating children with autism spectrum disorder in Maysan Governorate.

He explained that the project consists of 4 floors and includes a range of therapeutic, educational, rehabilitation, and recreational facilities. The ground floor features an inquiry desk, 5 doctors' offices, a meeting hall, two supervisors' rooms, a swimming pool, a physical therapy hall, an oxygen room, a children's playroom, as well as 6 halls for speech therapy and training children's families, an occupational therapy hall, five elevators, and restroom facilities.

He added that the first floor houses a prayer room, two halls for training and guiding children's families, two halls for escorts of persons with disabilities, 11 supervisors' rooms, two speech therapy halls, two art rooms, a kitchen and dining hall for children, two computer activity halls, in addition to storage areas and restroom facilities.

He noted that the second floor contains six classrooms, a computer hall, a kitchen and dining area, two supervisors' rooms, a physical therapy hall, administrative and financial offices, a meeting room, and restroom facilities.

He continued that the third floor includes nine classrooms, a computer hall, two supervisors' rooms, a fully integrated amusement city, as well as storage areas and restroom facilities.

This project comes as part of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine's ongoing efforts to support specialized services provided to children with autism spectrum disorder and to offer an integrated environment that contributes to their care and rehabilitation, alongside guiding and supporting their families.



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