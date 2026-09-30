Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Staff Clean Bayn Al-Haramayn to Serve Visitors (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out the washing and cleaning of the central courtyard to provide a suitable atmosphere for the visitors.

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Habib Al-Dahash, said: "The department's staff carried out the washing and cleaning of the central courtyard as part of the service efforts aimed at preparing suitable places for sitting, performing Ziyarats, prayers, and supplications."

These works are part of comprehensive service efforts undertaken by the staff of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department, which enhance the level of service readiness in the area.



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