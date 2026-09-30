Sukkot Restrictions Disrupt Daily Life for Palestinians in Occupied Al-Quds

ABNA24 - Israeli security measures and restrictions during the Jewish Sukkot holiday have disrupted daily life for Palestinians in Occupied Al-Quds, curtailing their movement, their access to the Aqsa Mosque, and commercial activity in the Old City.

Recent settler violations at the Aqsa Mosque and police measures in Al-Quds during the Sukkot holiday have drawn warnings from the Al-Quds Governorate against Israeli efforts to reshape the city’s historic status quo.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Al-Quds Governorate warned that settler attacks against Jerusalemites in the Old City during Sukkot mark a “serious and systematic escalation,” stressing that these practices are no longer isolated incidents but a recurring pattern happening during Jewish holidays and events.

“Settler attacks have targeted elderly residents, women, and storeowners, as well as journalists and photographers, who have faced harassment and assaults while documenting developments on the ground, placing both the city’s residents and those covering its events under sustained pressure,” the Al-Quds Governorate said.



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