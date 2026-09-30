Israeli Attacks Target Zibqin, Haddatha and Kafr Tibnit in Southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - Lebanese news sources has announced that artillery and airstrikes by the Zionist regime, as well as the destructive actions of the occupying army in southern Lebanon, are still continuing.

Zionist regime, in continuation of its attacks on Lebanon with artillery fire, shelled the town of "Zibqin" located in southern Lebanon. Also, the fighter jets of this regime's army bombed "Wadi Zibqin" in southern Lebanon on several occasions; Israeli fighter jets also targeted the town of "Kafr Tibnit" in one instance with their savage attack.

Lebanese sources also announced that the fighter jets of the Zionist regime bombed the outskirts of the town of "Haddatha" on one occasion.

At the same time, another airstrike targeted the area located between the two towns of "Haddatha" and "Haris" in southern Lebanon. In this attack, a residential home in the area between Haddatha and Haris was targeted, as a result of which extensive damage and destruction was inflicted on this building.

The Zionist regime once again launched a widespread attack against Lebanon on March 2 (11 Esfand 1404), which, in addition to the martyrdom and wounding of a number of Lebanese citizens, has also displaced more than one million people, and parts of the south of the country are still under the occupation of this regime.



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