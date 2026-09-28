Gaza Civil Defense Recovers Remains of 28 Palestinians From Rubble in Gaza City

ABNA24 - Civil Defense crews in the Gaza Strip continue to search for and recover the bodies and remains of Palestinians killed beneath the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes during the Gaza genocide, amid widespread destruction and severe shortages of the equipment needed to reach victims.

On Sunday, Civil Defense crews recovered the remains of 28 Palestinians from beneath the rubble of the Abu Naama family home in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, north of Gaza City. The house was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike during the war.

The Civil Defense said the recovery operation was carried out amid massive piles of rubble and concrete slabs left by the bombardment, making it extremely difficult for crews to search for and reach those buried beneath the debris.

Bodies recovered from Attallah family home

The latest operation came one day after Civil Defense crews recovered the bodies and remains of Palestinians from beneath the rubble of the Attallah family home on Al-Yarmouk Street, west of Gaza City. The house was also destroyed in an Israeli airstrike during the Israeli genocidal war.

Search operations at the site are still underway as crews attempt to reach missing Palestinians believed to remain buried beneath the rubble.

Thousands of bodies remain beneath the rubble

Civil Defense teams face enormous challenges in recovering the victims due to the vast amount of rubble across Gaza and a severe shortage of heavy machinery and equipment capable of lifting concrete slabs and reaching deep beneath destroyed buildings.

The Civil Defense has said that thousands of bodies remain buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings throughout the Gaza Strip, while limited resources continue to restrict crews’ ability to reach and recover them.

The circumstances have left the fate of thousands of Palestinians missing beneath the rubble unresolved. Civil Defense crews continue working with the limited equipment available to locate victims, recover their bodies and remains, and allow their families to finally lay them to rest.



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