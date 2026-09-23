Video: Testing and tribulation; A path for human purification

AhlulBayt News Agency: All human beings, including the prophets, face tests and tribulations throughout their lives in order to grow and reach spiritual dignity. God, based on His knowledge and wisdom, tests individuals and separates the pure from the impure, and with His infinite mercy guides all toward Paradise—just as He has said regarding the prophets: "These messengers, We have favored some over others." (Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:253)