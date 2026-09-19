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Extremist Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians, Property and Water Infrastructure in West Bank

19 September 2026 - 13:14
News ID: 1867370
Extremist Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians, Property and Water Infrastructure in West Bank

Extremist Jewish settlers carried out attacks on Palestinian citizens, their property and water infrastructure in different areas of the occupied West Bank on Saturday morning.

ABNA24 - Extremist Jewish settlers carried out attacks on Palestinian citizens, their property and water infrastructure in different areas of the occupied West Bank on Saturday morning.

In al-Khalil, settlers set fire to an agricultural structure and spray-painted graffiti inciting the killing of Palestinians in the Aghziweh area east of Yatta.

In another attack in southern al-Khalil, settlers targeted the main water pipeline supplying the hamlet of Adqiqa in the eastern Badiya area, cutting off water to the residents and depriving them of their primary water source.

In Nablus, armed and masked settlers encircled the house of a Palestinian family in the Khirbet al-Marajim area, south of the city, terrorizing the residents inside.

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