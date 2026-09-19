1,684 Israeli Violations Against Palestinians Recorded in West Bank and Al-Quds in One Week

ABNA24 - The Palestine Information Center (Ma’ta) documented 1,684 violations by Israeli occupation forces and settlers against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank and Al-Quds between September 11 and 17, 2026, indicating an escalation in attacks and violations targeting Palestinians and their property.

The center’s weekly report said the violations resulted in the killing of two Palestinians and the injury of 44 others, while five cases of Palestinians being physically assaulted were also recorded.

During the same period, the center documented 272 arrests and detentions, along with 245 Israeli military incursions and 191 raids on Palestinian homes, some of which involved forced displacement.

Violations target Palestinian land, property

The report documented 140 settler attacks and settlement-related activities, as well as 70 cases of demolition and property destruction and 367 cases involving the confiscation of Palestinian property.

Across the West Bank and Al-Quds, the center also recorded 27 shooting incidents and 195 closures, along with 107 cases of restrictions at Israeli military checkpoints, further limiting Palestinians’ freedom of movement.

The violations also affected holy sites and vital sectors, with the report documenting nine violations against religious sites, two targeting the education sector and eight expulsion or exclusion orders issued against Palestinians.

The figures illustrate the scale of Israeli violations recorded in just one week, ranging from killings, injuries, arrests and military raids to settler attacks, demolitions, property confiscations and restrictions on movement, as well as violations targeting religious sites and educational institutions.



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