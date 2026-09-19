Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Serves Meals to Pilgrims on Thursday Nights (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Hospitality Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provides meals to visitors visiting the shrines of Imam Al-Hussayn and his brother, Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), on Thursday nights.

Department staff handle the preparation and distribution of meals to visitors through three main service points, in addition to welcoming guests of the Holy Shrine in coordination with relevant departments.

These efforts are part of the services provided by the Holy Shrine to visitors arriving from various Iraqi governorates and Islamic nations to perform their Ziyarat rituals.



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