Fuel Prices Surge Across Germany, France and Turkey, Pressuring Drivers

ABNA24 - A sharp increase in fuel prices in Germany has put greater pressure on drivers and prompted the government to consider measures to reduce costs.

Gas stations in Germany are allowed to raise their fuel prices only once a day, at noon. In Berlin, on the morning of September 15, a liter of E10 gasoline cost around €2.25, while diesel was about €2.37 per liter. At noon that same day, prices increased by around €0.20 per liter.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at an event hosted by the German Association for Foreign Trade in Berlin that many people who need their cars every day have reached the limit of what they can afford and that action must be taken to address the situation.

Germany, however, imposes relatively high taxes and duties on fuel. The German Automobile Club (ADAC) has also said that despite oil prices being lower than their previous peaks, the price of E10 gasoline has reached its highest level.

Fuel Prices Rise in Turkey

Rising fuel prices and regional tensions have also pushed diesel prices in Turkey close to a historic high of $2 per liter.

On Thursday, amid restricted fuel supplies due to the war in West Asia and Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian refineries, the price of diesel in Turkey reached a record high of just under $2 per liter.

Following a 6.5-lira increase, the price of diesel in Istanbul rose to more than 95 liras ($1.87) per liter. Prices in Ankara and Izmir rose to 96.75 liras and 97.02 liras per liter, respectively. A review of previous data shows that diesel cost around 54.40 liras in September 2025, indicating a 76-percent increase over one year.

Record Fuel Prices in France Fuel Growing Public Discontent

According to French media reports, gasoline prices have reached their highest level in the country’s history, while diesel prices are also approaching a new record, with rising fuel costs fueling growing protests in France.

The price of unleaded gasoline in the country reached an all-time high on Thursday, while diesel prices are also nearing unprecedented levels.

In response to the situation, protests are increasing across France. Drivers and households are expressing their anger and dissatisfaction over the rising costs, which are placing a heavy burden on their daily expenses.

On Thursday, French fishermen blocked the entrances to two ports and a fuel depot in southern France in protest against rising fuel prices attributed to the US war on Iran.



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