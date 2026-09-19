ABNA24 - More American forces may have died across the West Asia region during the Trump administration’s war on Iran than are reflected in the US Department of War’s publicly available “casualty records,” a report says.

The Washington Post carried the report on Friday, citing six Department of War insiders.

The insiders, who were described as being familiar with the department’s internal casualty accounting data, told the newspaper that at least 22 US military personnel had died, four more than the 18 fatalities listed by the department’s “Defense Casualty Analysis System.”

One official cited by The Post put the number at 23 deaths since the United States and the Israeli regime launched the war in February. The official said some of the deaths not publicly reflected in the department’s accounting were not directly linked to the aggression, but involved US personnel who were in the region during the wartime.

Iran responded to the unprovoked aggression with at least 100 waves of decisive and successful retaliatory strikes hitting hostile targets across several regional states.

The same American official referenced by the paper said three US contractors based in the region had also died since the war began.

As of Friday afternoon, the department’s public database listed 14 deaths under “Operation Epic Fury,” Washington’s so-called codename for the aggression, while four additional deaths were categorized under “Overseas Operations.”

The database also showed that more than 820 US troops had been wounded since the war began.

The discrepancy has reportedly caused frustration among Department of War insiders, who questioned why the additional deaths were not reflected in the public casualty portal.

Two forces who died across the region on missions described by Washington as “unrelated to the war” were also absent from the department’s public portal, according to the report.

The reporting also highlighted the potential consequences of how military fatalities are classified.

When a US trooper dies, the military conducts a “line-of-duty investigation,” which can help determine the survivor benefits for the trooper’s family.

The department’s casualty accounting had already come under scrutiny in July, when the names of four forces killed in Iranian retaliatory strikes were removed from the public database before being reinstated under a different category.

Department of War spokespeople at the time attributed the change to “temporary data disruptions” and said the issue would be “resolved.”

Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported that the department had refused payout for some troopers, who died during the war, “because Congress had not officially declared war.”

The latest report follows other scrutiny of the department’s public accounting of US military strikes.

NBC News reported last month that hundreds of civilians had been killed or injured by US airstrikes in Yemen in 2025, while the department had not publicly acknowledged the casualties or provided Congress with a full account.

The administration has also faced criticism over President Donald Trump’s public comments about US military deaths during the war on Iran.

In July, Trump published a post on his Truth Social platform that appeared to compare the number of US fatalities in the war with substantially higher death tolls from previous wars. He made similar comments again earlier this month.

Bereaved relatives criticized Trump in July after he appeared to attribute statements to now-deceased troopers during a dignified transfer.

“They said, and they—all of them said very strongly, ’We can’t let, cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,’” he once said, trying to reinforce his allegations against Iran of either developing or maintaining nonconventional weapons, claims Tehran has unexceptionally rejected as propaganda.

Karie Fugett, the widow of Marine Corps Corporal Jimmy Cleveland II, criticized the remarks in an interview with HuffPost.

“It’s crystal clear to me that this is a disgraceful political stunt ahead of a major election,” Fugett said.

“The president knows his war with Iran is the most unpopular war in modern history, and he’s terrified of how that will show up at the ballot box,” she added. “It’s foul.”



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