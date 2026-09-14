Hamas: Oslo Accords Failed to Deliver Freedom, Independence or Security for Palestinians

ABNA24 - Senior Hamas official Ali Baraka has stressed that 33 years after the signing of the Oslo Accords, the agreement has failed to deliver freedom, independence, or security for the Palestinian people, and has neither ended the occupation nor guaranteed refugees’ right of return.

In a statement on Sunday, Baraka added that successive Israeli governments have instead used the accords to expand settlements, advance annexation, and impose new faits accomplis on the ground.

“The occupied West Bank has been transformed as a result of Israeli settlement policies into fragmented, disconnected enclaves, while Judaization measures and violations in Jerusalem and at the Aqsa Mosque are escalating, alongside the ongoing war, destruction, blockade, and starvation affecting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” Baraka said.

“The Oslo Accords were introduced as a five-year transitional path towards a Palestinian state and a solution for refugees, but ultimately served to entrench the occupation, strengthen security coordination, weaken the Palestinian national position, and shackle resistance groups,” Baraka underscored.

The Hamas official called for rebuilding the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on democratic and national foundations through free, fair, and direct elections, with the participation of Palestinians from all spectra at home and abroad.



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