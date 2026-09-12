Analysis / Mokha Capture: A Red Sea Balance Shifter

ABNA24 - The recent developments in Yemen show that the country's war, after more than four years of relative calm, has entered a different phase. Ansarallah resistance movement, which has been holding much of the north since 2014, has recently seized control of the port city of Mokha on the Red Sea coast, a gain that, according to Yemeni sources and Reuters reporting, coincided with the movement's advance toward the Hanish Islands and the retreat of Saudi-backed forces from parts of the western coast.

This is not merely the fall of a city. Mokha sits at a point that links Yemen's western coast to the maritime equations of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab.

1. The Western Coast: A Front Reactivated

The 2022 ceasefire had effectively reduced the intensity of Yemen's civil war, but the dispute between Sanaa and Riyadh was never resolved. In recent days, fighting has flared up once again, and this time Ansarallah's operations have shifted focus from traditional northern fronts to the western coast and the routes leading to Bab-el-Mandeb. The Guardian has reported over a thousand killed and tens of thousands displaced in the new wave of clashes in Yemen.

Reuters reports that after capturing Mokha, Ansarallah forces have moved toward the Hanish Islands, with fighting pushing Saudi-backed forces back toward Dhubab, an area in direct proximity to Bab-el-Mandeb and facing Mayun Island.

This shift matters greatly, because if it continues, Ansarallah will transform from a force dominating Yemen's populated north and west into an actor that has extended its operational depth to the southernmost stretch of the Red Sea coast.

On the other side, the anti-Ansarallah camp faces a structural problem. Saudi-backed forces, southern forces, and local armed groups lack unified command and objectives. The Associated Press has also described the capture of Mokha as Ansarallah's most significant territorial gain since the 2022 ceasefire.

2. Why does Mokha Matter for Ansarallah?

1: Turning coastal geography into strategic leverage. Mokha lies in the southern Red Sea near Bab-el-Mandeb, the strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and one of the main routes for goods and energy between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Reuters has emphasized that Bab-el-Mandeb is vital for transporting Persian Gulf oil and fuel to the Mediterranean as well as for trade in Asian goods.

Mokha's importance, therefore, exceeds the city's own economic capacity. Controlling it brings Ansarallah closer to one of the most sensitive nodes in the region's maritime geography, thereby increasing its deterrence and bargaining power.

2: Pressure on Saudi energy export routes. This development is particularly significant for Riyadh, because Saudi Arabia is exporting part of its oil through the Yanbu terminal on the Red Sea coast at a time when traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted. Reuters has warned that expanding Ansarallah's influence in Bab al-Mandab could also affect the route for transferring Saudi oil to Asian markets. This effectively creates a new vulnerability for Riyadh's energy strategy. So the more important alternative routes to Hormuz become, the more the geopolitical value of Yemen's western coast rises. From this perspective, Mokha could be part of a larger equation that shifts pressure on Saudi Arabia from its southern borders to its maritime environment and energy.

3: Breaking the rival forces' geographic advantage. One of the most important objectives of anti-Ansarallah forces over the past years has been maintaining a coastal strip in western Yemen and preventing the expansion of Sanaa's influence southward. The fall of Mokha to Ansarullah changes this. Saudi-backed forces must now reorganize themselves along new axes.

Mokha's military significance, then, lies in the fact that Ansarallah has turned from a defender of its controlled territories into a force capable of determining the geography of battle.

4: Boosting the Sana'a government's political weight. The more diverse the territory under Ansarallah's control becomes, the harder it will be to ignore it in any future negotiations.

The Sana'a government has so far been a major player primarily because of its control over Sana'a and a large share of Yemen's population. Adding an important coastal position to this portfolio increases its political weight, because in potential future negotiations, the issue will no longer be merely power-sharing within Yemen, but also Red Sea security, international trade, and energy exports.

3. Why is Saudi Arabia now facing a more difficult equation?

Riyadh is now facing an issue that has no easy solution.

The first option is escalating military operations. In response to Ansarallah's recent attacks, Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes, with dozens of raids reported against the movement's positions in recent days. But returning to full-scale war creates the very risk Riyadh has sought to avoid in recent years: eroding internal security, rising military costs, and vulnerable energy infrastructure.

The second option is political pressure and negotiation. But the problem is that the more Ansarallah's battlefield power grows, the more costly, and simultaneously more unavoidable, concessions to the Sana'a government become for kingdom.

On the other hand, the fragmentation of the anti-Ansarallah front complicates Riyadh's task. Various Yemeni forces backed by foreign patrons do not share identical objectives, and divisions among them have limited their ability to form a united front. The Guardian has also pointed to the retreat of Saudi-linked forces and their coordination problems.

4. Yemen's Future: Consolidating gains or a war of attrition?

The future trajectory depends largely on whether Ansarallah can consolidate Mokha and the surrounding axes.

If it succeeds, the Sanaa government's next move will likely be to entrench its position along the coast and ratchet up pressure on axes near Bab al-Mandab. Reuters reports that Ansarallah is closing in on the Hanish Islands and the Dhubab axis—a development whose significance, if sustained, would far exceed control of a single port.

In response, Riyadh will likely try to prevent consolidation through airstrikes, rebuilding local forces, and diplomatic pressure. But Riyadh's core problem is that restoring the previous status quo is not achievable through airstrikes alone, because the central issue now is a shifting ground balance.

Under such conditions, Ansarallah, relying on its geographic position, missile and drone capabilities, and experience in prolonged warfare, retains considerable capacity to sustain pressure.

In fact, the capture of Mokha must be analyzed within the framework of Yemen's shifting geography of power. The city's importance lies not merely in its port, but in its position at the intersection of three files: Yemen's civil war, Bab-el-Mandeb security, and Saudi energy security. If Ansarallah can consolidate its position in Mokha and the axes leading to Bab-el-Mandeb, then for the first time after years of war, the balance in western Yemen could shift in a way that forces Saudi Arabia to enter the next phase not from a position of military strength, but from one of damage control, searching for a way to contain the Sana'a government's power.

So, the main challenge for Riyadh is no longer just checking Ansarullah's advances across Yemen, but preventing the western coast from becoming a permanent pressure lever against its maritime and energy security.



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