Mamosta Faeq Rostami Urges Muslims to Strengthen Unity and Resist Division

ABNA24 - A member of the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought stated: "The Supreme Leader, our martyred leader, always emphasized the issue of unity among the Muslims of the world in all gatherings.



"Mamosta Faeq Rostami, a member of the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought emphasizing the centrality of the martyred leader's thoughts and the role of mosques in spreading the culture of unity of the Islamic Ummah, stated: "Certainly, in this special situation and time period in which we find ourselves, the Islamic world needs unity more than ever. Nothing brings society together like unity, brotherhood, and fraternity among Muslims, as stated in the Holy Quran."



Mamosta Rostami stated: "The Supreme Leader, our martyred leader, always emphasized the issue of unity among the Muslims of the world in all gatherings, especially regarding the centrality of the unity of mosques, which are the center of worship, jihad, and leadership of Muslims. He always emphasized that we must invite people to unity."



This Sunni scholar stated: "We have seen many crimes from the enemy; it places pressure on Muslim countries. Therefore, Muslims must act with insight and awareness."



He added: "God does not like division and conflict. The Quran, as a heavenly and divine book, is a rope that, if we hold fast to it, we will emerge from the well of difference and division. Therefore, this rope is what the Quran calls 'the rope of God.'"



In conclusion, he emphasized: "Islamic Iran has always sought unity and solidarity. Therefore, we observe how the enemy in recent times seeks to create distance among Muslims by creating differences, division, and discord. The enemy knows that it cannot succeed through war, but it wants to create division and discord among Muslims from this side to separate them from one another."



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