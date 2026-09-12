Al-Quds Brigades Mourn Three Members Martyred in Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

ABNA24 - The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Jihad Movement, mourned three of its members who were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Brigades announced the killing of commander Hamdi Ahmad Kahil, deputy commander of the Central Operations Unit, along with Ahmad Fouad Halas of the Hittin Battalion in the Gaza Brigade and Subhi Khader al-Batrikhi of the al-Jdeideh Battalion in the Gaza Brigade.

The Al-Quds Brigades said the three martyrs were killed in separate Israeli “cowardly” attacks.

The announcement comes amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, where bombardment and other military operations have killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, with US support, has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000, while approximately 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.



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