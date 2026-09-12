Five Palestinians Martyred in Gaza as Israeli Strikes Hit Khan Yunis and Beit Lahia

ABNA24 - A Palestinian was killed and others were injured on Thursday when an Israeli strike targeted a vehicle on al-Tina Street, north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Nasser Medical Complex.

The victim was identified as Moamen Jabr Abu Libda, 33, who was killed when an Israeli aircraft struck a vehicle in Hamad City, north of Khan Yunis.

Earlier in northern Gaza, a Palestinian couple and their two children were killed when Israeli forces bombed a home in the Beit Lahia Project area. Several others were injured, while reports indicated that people remained missing beneath the rubble.

A local source said the bodies of the four Palestinians were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The strike targeted a home belonging to the Ahmad family, killing Moamen Abdul Rahman Ahmad, his wife, Haneen Mousa Fares Saleh, and their two children, Lana, 12, and Bana, 8.

The latest killing raised Thursday’s Palestinian death toll in Gaza to five.

In Jabalia refugee camp, Israeli military vehicles and drones opened heavy fire toward shelters and tents housing displaced Palestinians, injuring several people. Israeli artillery also shelled eastern areas of the camp, while helicopters opened fire in northern Gaza.

In Gaza City, Israeli artillery and tanks targeted eastern areas, while Israeli forces fired illumination flares over eastern Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Israeli naval vessels also opened fire toward eastern areas of the central Gaza governorate.

Near Khan Yunis, Israeli military vehicles continued heavy gunfire toward areas east of Hamad City, while artillery shelling targeted areas east of Khan Yunis.

West of Nuseirat refugee camp, several Palestinians were injured when an Israeli drone targeted Al-Haq Mosque near the al-Hasayna area. Other Palestinians were injured, some seriously, by Israeli gunfire and shelling near Al-Daraj Club in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood.

The attacks come amid continued Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire, including artillery shelling, gunfire and military flights, while thousands of displaced Palestinians remain in areas close to Israeli military positions, exposing civilians to continued danger.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the Palestinian death toll since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on October 7, 2023, has risen to 73,669, the majority of them children and women, while 174,652 Palestinians have been injured.

Many victims remain trapped beneath the rubble and on roads, as ambulance and Civil Defense crews continue to face difficulties reaching and recovering them amid ongoing Israeli attacks and widespread destruction across the Gaza Strip.



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