Al-Abbas Shrine provides crystal ice to visitors and residents of Karbala (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to provide crystal ice to the visitors and residents of Karbala.

The department produces this crystal ice at the Al-Alqami plant, located on Bab al-Qibla Street near the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). Technical staff work around the clock to supply the quantities needed to cool water in storage tanks and meet the needs of Karbala's residents.

These efforts aim to ensure the provision of the best services to visitors arriving at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them).



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