Sayyed Al-Safi emphasizes importance of providing best services to visitors

ABNA24 - The Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad al-Safi, emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination among healthcare institutions to provide the best possible medical services to visitors.

This came during his meeting with Dr. Fadhil Aqla, Director of the Department of Operations and Emergency Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, in the presence of Mr. Jawad al-Hasnawi, Supervisor of the Medical Affairs Department at the Holy Shrine, and Dr. Haifa al-Tamimi, Head of the Department. They listened to a presentation on the healthcare efforts and services provided to visitors.

His Eminence Sayed al-Safi stressed the importance of collaboration among institutions in the medical field to provide the best possible services to visitors visiting the shrines of the Imams (peace be upon them).

His Eminence pointed out that despite the presence of millions of visitors, the servants of the Husseini processions and the Arba'een visitors compete in serving one another, offering their services with the intention of drawing closer to Almighty Allah and attaining the intercession of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), because they believe that God is watching their actions.

His Eminence also noted that the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) demonstrated commitment and patience in the face of weather, medical, and security challenges in reaching Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) and performing the Ziyarat rituals.



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